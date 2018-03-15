Two patients injured as slab collapses at Mumbai's KEM Hospital

Two patients sustained minor injuries when a slab collapsed in the dialysis department of the civic-run KEM Hospital in Central Mumbai last night, an official said on Thursday

Two patients sustained minor injuries when a slab collapsed in the dialysis department of the civic-run KEM Hospital in Central Mumbai last night, an official said on Thursday. The incident occurred around 8.45 pm, leading to panic in the dialysis department, the hospital official said. Two patients who were present in the room sustained minor injuries.

They were shifted to another ward and treated, he said. The dialysis department too was shifted to another part of the hospital, he added.

