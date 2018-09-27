Search

Two people arrested for raping minor

Sep 27, 2018, 11:05 IST | PTI

Representational picture

Two persons were arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Bongamad jungle under Maranghada police station of Khunti district, a senior police officer said Wednesday.

Police have arrested two residents of Kurkutta village under Maranghada police station of Khunti district, after a case was registered in this connection on Monday, Superintendent of Police, Ashwini Kumar Sinha said. Acting on a tip-off that the accused duo were spotted in Kurkutta village today, Sinha constituted a police team headed by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Khunti), Kuldeep Kumar to apprehend them.

The team rushed to the village and arrested them, he said. Sinha said the accused duo had forcibly taken away a minor girl on their motorcycle from near Maranghada bazaar and drove her away to Bongamad Jungle, where she was raped. In course of interrogation, one of the accused had confessed to the crime. Police has launched a search to apprehend their accomplice, who was reported at large, Sinha added.

