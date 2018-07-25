Two people lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Rajasthan

The MeT Department here has predicted heavy rainfall in eastern parts of the state and light to moderate rainfall in western parts of Rajasthan

Two people, including a woman, died in rain-related incidents in Rajasthan's Sikar district, police said today. A woman died in Mawanda village in Neem Ka Thana town after she got trapped under the debris of a dilapidated house that collapsed due to heavy rain, they said. Her two children were rescued safely and were admitted to a hospital. In another incident, a man drowned in an overflowing water tank in Neem Ka Thana town.

In last 24 hours, Jaipur recorded 85.4 mm of rainfall followed by 59.2 mm in Sikar, 41.2mm in Pilani, 37 mm in Swai Madhopur, 36.5 mm in Chittorgarh, 14 mm in Bhilwara, 9.4 mm in Banasthali, 5 mm in Bundi, 3.4 mm in Kota, 2.1 mm in Ajmer and 1 mm in Mount Abu.

The MeT Department here has predicted heavy rainfall in eastern parts of the state and light to moderate rainfall in western parts of Rajasthan.

