Two persons arrested with drugs in Vadodara

Two persons were arrested with 600 pentazocine (a painkiller) injections and 25 grams of methamphetamine (a stimulant) which they were trying to sell to addicts in Vadodara, police said on Sunday. The two, identified as Mayur Gaekwad and Sachin Parmar, were nabbed by a team of the police's Special Operations Group (SOG) after it received a tip-off that they would be coming to a local ground to carry out a transaction, officials said.

A statement from the SOG said that Gaekwad had bought 600 injections, each having 1 ml of pentazocine, from one Rubi Rani in Mumbai and was selling it for Rs 300 each. It added that Parmar had procured methamphetamine from one Pavan from Agra in Uttar Pradesh. "Pentazocine is a scheduled drug that costs Rs 5.58 per injection but drug peddlers sell it for Rs 300 per 1 ml injection. Each gram of methamphetamine drug, also known as ecstasy, is sold for Rs 3,000," it said.

An FIR was registered under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act against the two, as well as Pavan and Rani who are yet to be arrested, officials said. This is the third time this year that the police have seized pentazocine injections from drug peddlers here. On January 28 this year, three persons, including two women, were arrested with 720 such injections while on March 19, two people were nabbed with 1000 injections, officials said.

