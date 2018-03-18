Two persons arrested with sand boa snakes worth Rs 12 lakh

Officials of the Ambernath police said that Suresh Nikam (32) and Sanjay Pawar (47) were nabbed from a closed mill at about 5pm yesterday

Two people have been arrested for trying to sell sand boa snakes, a protected species under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, which the police today claimed were worth Rs 12 lakh in the illegal wildlife market. Officials of the Ambernath police said that Suresh Nikam (32) and Sanjay Pawar (47) were nabbed from a closed mill at about 5pm yesterday.

"The two snakes, also called mandul, were in a bag. One of them is worth Rs 5 lakh and the other Rs 7 lakh," an official said. "The two have been arrested under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and we are looking out for the people to whom the duo planned to the sell the snakes," the official added.

