Two persons killed, another injured in road accident in Bihar

Two persons were killed and another injured when their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle on Goh-Daudnagar road in Bihar's Aurangabad district, police said today. Daudnagar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Sanjay Kumar said that the incident occurred near Kaithi Lohri village on Goh-Daudnagar road under Goh police station of the district when an unidentified vehicle hit the bike on which three persons were riding.



The deceased have been identified as Akhilesh Yadav and Ranjan Das while the injured has been identified as Dharmendra Paswan, the SDPO said.

One person died on the spot while another succumbed to his injuries in Daudnagar hospital whereas third person has been referred to Gaya for better treatment, he added. All the three persons were returning to their native village in Aurangabad district after the work.