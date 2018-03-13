Two persons killed in collision on Yamuna Expressway

Two persons were killed when an ambulance collided with a stationery tractor-trolly on Yamuna expressway early this morning, police said today. There were no patients in the ambulance



Representational picture

Two persons were killed when an ambulance collided with a stationery tractor-trolly on Yamuna expressway early this morning, police said today. There were no patients in the ambulance. "The accident occurred at about 5 am when Noida-bound ambulance, coming from Agra, rammed against a stationery tractor-trolley from behind," SHO Naujhil, Inspector Durgesh Kumar said.

The trolley, ladden with electric polls, was parked on expressway, as its driver had gone to a wayside Dhaba for breakfast, he said. The deceased from ambulance have been identified as Dharmendra, 34, and Aditya Seth, 32 , both residents of Kannauj district. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the SHO said, adding that the ambulance, bearing Haryana number, belongs to Pradeep Kumar of Delhi.

