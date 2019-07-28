Two persons killed man to avenge the death of their friend

crime

The duo revealed that they killed Imran as they suspected him to be responsible for the death of their friend Mehfuz, a police official said



New Delhi: Police on Saturday arrested two persons for allegedly killing a man in northeast Delhi. The two accused had killed the man in order to avenge the death of their friend.

According to reports, the accused identified as, Danish (22) and Aman, are residents of the Welcome area and each carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on their arrest.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur said that Danish and Aman had shot dead Imran on Wednesday while he was travelling in his car.

A motorcycle, a pistol and four live cartridges were seized from Danish, police said.

In another similar incident, on Monday, police arrested eight people for allegedly killing of four persons who practised witchcraft in Gumla.

"Around 16 suspects have been identified and 8 of them were arrested. We are organizing workshops to create awareness among people against witchcraft," said Superintendent of Police (SP), Gumla, Anjani Kumar Jha.

According to reports, unidentified persons allegedly brutally killed four elderly members of three different families in Siskari area in the wee hours of Sunday. The deceased was allegedly involved in witchcraft.

The deceased have been identified as Suna Uraav (65), Fagin Devi (62), Chapa Bhagat (62) and his wife Peeri Devi (60).

According to the locals, 10-12 people came with their faces covered between 1 and 3 am, dragged the victims out of their houses and killed them.

Jha said that police is already running campaigns on block and panchayat levels to spread awareness about the issues related to superstition and witchcraft.

With inputs from PTI, ANI

