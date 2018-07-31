Two persons shot dead over land dispute in Madhya Pradesh

The incident, which took place near last evening, appears to be fallout of a land dispute, he said

Two persons were shot dead and as many others injured when armed men opened fire at them while they were returning from a court hearing, said a police official on Tuesday. The incident, which took place near here last evening, appears to be fallout of a land dispute, he said.

Four assailants, armed with pistols and riding two motorcycles, opened fire at the victims, all related to each other, from a close range near a private school on Bhind by-pass road.

The attack left two persons, Anil (20) and Radhe (28), dead on the spot, said Rudolf Alvares, Superintendent of Police (SP). The deceased were close relatives and on way to their village Virgavan after a court hearing when they were attacked. Their two close relatives, who were following them, suffered injuries in the incident and referred to Gwalior for treatment, the SP said.

Police have formed a team to nab the assailants, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Gurukaran Singh. The family members of the deceased have filed a police complaint naming four people, who they claimed, were involved in the attack, Singh said.

The police have registered a murder case against them, he said, adding further probe was on.

