Two policemen arrested for selling liquor in Bihar

Representational Picture

Two police officers - a police station in charge and a sub-inspector were arrested in Bihar's Gopalganj district on Wednesday for selling liquor in the dry state, police said. Gopalganj Superintendent of Police Rashid Zaman said: "I have informed the top officers of the police department about the case. Action against both officials would be taken according to the prohibition law."

Baikanthpur Police Station Officer Incharge Lakshminarayan Mahto along with a sub-inspector posted there were caught red-handed by Zaman, who was alerted about the incident by the residents, for selling seized liquor from the police station.

The incident has again exposed police involvement in the illegal liquor business in the state. Ironically, two police officials were arrested for selling liquor a day after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar instructed the police and the concerned officials to be strict in implementing liquor ban in the state.

More than 1.33 lakh cases in connection with the violation of the prohibition have been recorded since the ban was imposed in Bihar by Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal-United government on April 5, 2016.

