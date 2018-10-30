Two policemen, DD cameraman killed in Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh

national

Two other DD News staffers, including a journalist from Delhi, are reported to be safe

Representational Picture

Two police personnel and a Doordarshan (DD) News cameraman were killed in a Naxal ambush in poll-bound Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Tuesday, the police said. Two policemen were also injured in the incident, which took place in Nilawaya village under the Aranpur police station. "Those killed were identified as Sub Inspector Rudra Pratap, Assistant Constable Mangalu and DD News cameraman Achyutanand Sahu from Delhi," Deputy Inspector General (anti-Naxal operations) Sundarraj P told PTI. Reinforcements were rushed to the spot, he said.



The DD team, which was in the area to cover the run-up to the elections next month, was moving in vehicles.

Two other DD News staffers, including a journalist from Delhi, are reported to be safe. A security squad from CRPF's 111 battalion has been rushed to the spot, a senior official added. This is suspected to be a Naxal ambush for security forces. Maoists fired multiple rounds while attacking the vehicle-mounted team, the official said. Further details are awaited, Sundarraj said.



Assembly polls in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases on November 12 and 20. On Sunday, four CRPF personnel were killed in an attack carried out by Maoists, using improvised explosive devices, in the state's Bijapur district.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever