Two retro accessories make a comeback

Kylie Jenner

Tied to the past

Corset belts are a cross between the old-fashioned corsets and a wide belt. With its ability to shape your waistline, give structure to your apparels, and due to its versatility, this retro accessory is finding its way back into the millenial's wardrobe. "They're bold, they stand out, and they need to be worn with a healthy dose of confidence," fashion designer Maheka Mirpuri shares.

Wearing corset belts with oversized T-shirts as a dress is a trend at the moment, with a bunch of online retailers getting models to emulate the look. This, Mirpuri says, is a clever way of using the corset belt as it helps spruce up simple clothes and makes for an edgy look. "Pair the look with knee boots. It's sexy and easy," she suggests, adding, "Corset belts are a great way to break up a midi dress, especially if the belt is of a different colour from the dress. However, you can always choose to wear it on a fancy evening with a dress."



Maheka Mirpuri

A popular trend is to sport a corset belt with a button down shirt. "Keep the look simple by adding your corset belt to a graphic tee and jeans outfit. It changes the whole look. I've styled them with long dresses in my cruise collection," she says.

Watch this space

Growing up in the '90s, and especially if you hailed from a middle-class family, meant owning a Walkman, wearing Brut Musk, and sporting a Casio wrist watch. The classic digital watch has made a comeback now that the company launched a new vintage series on August 22 this year as a homage to iconic models like F-91W (with a square LED dial and a black rubber band), and its metallic twin the A168WA.

Mirpuri tell us, "It's a classic collection that is functional and economical for the youth and today's working woman. It's affordable and never goes out of style. Since it's water resistant, it's great for outdoor and sport activities like swimming and for the gym," reasoning why the classic is making a comeback.

Available at very reasonable prices (starting at '1,195) the almost nerdy yet edgy watch can be teamed with casual wear, jeans and sportswear, too. "The look is youthful so goes best with smart casuals. However, one can always dress up and pair it with dresses as well," Mirpuri suggests.

