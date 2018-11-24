Two robbers held, constable injured in encounter in Ghaziabad

crime

Police have recovered two country-made pistols, used and live cartridges, a gold chain, and a motorcycle used in the commission of crimes from the possession of the arrested robbers

Representational Picture

Two robbers who were active in the national capital region (NCR) were arrested after a gunfight with police here during which a constable also suffered injuries, police said on Friday. The two, identified as Chandan alias Babar, and Rahul, were arrested Thursday night and have 18 cases registered against them, police said. SP (City) Shlok Kumar said, Sahibabad Police during its routine checking intercepted a bike at around 11.30 pm. The bikers, instead, opened fire at the police team and sped away.



In retaliatory firing, the two robbers were shot in the leg. A constable, Javed Zaidi, also suffered gunshot wound in the hand during the encounter, the SP said. There are 18 FIRs registered against the two at several police stations across Delhi and Ghaziabad, police said, adding that the duo confessed to several crimes such as snatching, loot, and murder.



Police have recovered two country-made pistols, used and live cartridges, a gold chain, and a motorcycle used in the commission of crimes from the possession of the arrested robbers. The injured constable and robbers are undergoing treatment at a private hospital, the officer said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates