Two sandalwood smugglers arrested in Bengaluru

Under the Karnataka Forest Act, 1963, possession and storage of sandalwood and its related products is an offence

A father and son were arrested for smuggling 6kg sandalwood in Bengaluru, police said on Saturday.

"Syed Riyaz, 49, and Syed Sher Ali, 28, were arrested after 6kg of sandalwood was recovered from their residence in Kattigenahalli on the city outskirts during a raid," Inspector at central Bengaluru's Cubbon Park Police Station B. Iyyanna Reddy told IANS.

The police have booked the two under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 379 (punishment for theft) and under various provisions of the Karnataka Forest Act, 1963.

"We have also recovered a few stolen automobiles and unaccounted cash of Rs 35 lakh from them," the police officer said.

As one of the most expensive woods in the world, sandalwood, which grows in Mysuru region, is used in fragrances, handicrafts and for health benefits.

