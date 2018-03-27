Two scribes killed in road accidents in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, kin allege murder

Sandeep Sharma, who worked for a local news channel in Bhind and who had complained about threats to his life after he carried out a sting operation on illegal sand mining, was mowed down by a truck



Two journalists were killed in road accidents in Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, police and officials said on Monday, amid allegations by their family members that it could be a case of murder.

Sandeep Sharma, who worked for a local news channel in Bhind and who had complained about threats to his life after he carried out a sting operation on illegal sand mining, was mowed down by a truck, officials said. Sharma, 35, had told the district administration he feared he could be killed by the sand mafia, his nephew, Vikas Purohit, said. In Bihar, Naveen Nishchal an Ara-based journalist, was among two people killed when an SUV rammed into their bike in Bhojpur, with the family alleging it was a case of murder.

