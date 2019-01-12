Two security guards stab Chinese national, steals Rs 3 million rupees

international

Two security guards have been arrested from interior Sindh province on the charge of stabbing a Chinese national and stealing Rs 3 million rupees other valuables from him in Karachi.

DIG South, Sharjeel Karim Kharal told the media that the guards were arrested on Friday from near the town of Jamshoro. "They had attacked the Chinese national with knives in a neighbourhood of Defence Housing Society and robbed him of Rs 3 million and other valuables on Thursday," he said.

Kharal said the guards worked for a private security agency and were detailed at the residence of the Chinese national, Shi Qingpu, who was residing in Karachi while being engaged in private business.

The two accused attacked Shi at his residence on Thursday night, stabbed him and made away with the cash and valuables, the DIG said. "The two guards were arrested at Jamshoro toll plaza after fleeing from Karachi," he added.

The injured foreigner was admitted to a private hospital in Clifton. Senior police officials met him there and according to Kharal, Shi's condition is stated to be out of danger.

