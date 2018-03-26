Two shot dead in Bihar's Jamui district

Two men, both 50-year-old, were today shot dead in their sleep by unidentified persons at Mohanpur village in Lakhimpur police station area of Bihar's Jamui district, police said The deceased - Shiv Vishwakarma and Bambholi Vishwakarma - were relativ



Two men, both 50-year-old, were today shot dead in their sleep by unidentified persons at Mohanpur village in Lakhimpur police station area of Bihar's Jamui district, police said The deceased - Shiv Vishwakarma and Bambholi Vishwakarma - were relatives, SHO Subhash Kumar Singh said.

"The miscreants scaled the boundary wall of the house, entered their room and shot them when they were sleeping early today. Shiv Vishwakarma was shot in his temple, Bambholi Vishwakarma in his head," Singh said. Both of them died on the spot, the SHO said, adding that the bodies have been sent to Jamui Sadar Hospital for post-mortem.

"The motive behind the killing has not been ascertained as yet but an FIR has been lodged against unknown persons," he said.

