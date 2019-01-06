Two shot dead in separate incidents by unidentified assailants in Delhi

crime

Two men were shot dead on Saturday by unidentified assailants in separate incidents in Delhi, police said. In the first incident, the 28-year Anil Maan, a resident of Kheda Khurd village, was allegedly fired upon by unidentified persons in Rohini's KN Katju area, police said.

The incident took place at 6 pm when Maan was coming out of his restaurant along with three of his friends, they said. He was sitting next to the driver in his car when a Baleno car came and intercepted them, police said. Some assailant from the car fired on him.

Mann was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, Rajneesh Gupta, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini), said. A case has been registered but the accused are yet to be arrested, he said. Maan had recently opened the restaurant in partnership with a friend. He himself had two cases registered against him including that of an attempt to murder, police said, adding further probe is underway. In another case, a 35-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified persons in the Jhilmil Industrial area of Shadara.

The deceased has been identified as Hariom Sharma, a resident of Gokulpuri, they said. Investigations revealed that Sharma was a supervisor in a factory at friends colony, police said. Police are examining CCTV footage to identify the accused and ascertain the exact sequence of event, a senior police officer said. A case has been registered and the matter is being probed, the officer said.

