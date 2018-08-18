Two sisters allegedly helped two men to rape 16-year-old girl, arrested

crime

While the accused men are yet to be arrested, police have detained two sisters, one of them a minor, for allegedly helping the men commit the crime

Representational Image

Police have registered an FIR against two men for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in Chhattisgarh's Korba district. While the accused men are yet to be arrested, police have detained two sisters, one of them a minor, for allegedly helping the men commit the crime.

The alleged incident took place in Korba town on July 14, but the complaint was registered only on Friday, a local police official said. According to the complaint, the victim, a Class 10 student, had gone to her female friend's house in Manikpur area.

The friend and her elder sister allegedly gave her sedatives mixed in food, and later took her, on their two-wheeler, to Futka hill where Junaid (20) and Sahil (21) allegedly raped the victim.

The victim did not tell her parents about the incident initially, but it came to light when she was hospitalised for pain in her private parts, police said. Police have registered a case under IPC sections 376 (rape), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Efforts were on to trace the two men, police said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates