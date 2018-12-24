Two sisters allegedly murdered in their home with sharp objects

crime

The deceased were identified as sisters -- Moni Pandey (28) and Priyanka (25)

Representational Image

Two women have been found allegedly murdered at their house in Bodhi Purwa village of Faizabad district, police said Sunday. The deceased were identified as sisters -- Moni Pandey (28) and Priyanka (25).

Only the two were present at home when they were allegedly murdered with some sharp object on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, said Faizabad SP rural Sanjay Kumar, adding injuries marks were found on the throats and heads of the deceased.

Priyanka had come to visit Moni, who lived with her in-laws in the village under Gosaiganj Police Station while her husband worked in Ludhiana, police said.

The police reported that the father-in-law of the deceased was out in his sugarcane field working when the incident took place and her husband's younger brother was in Delhi, where he does odd jobs.

The matter is under investigation, the SP added.

