Tragic! Two sisters die after falling 45 feet down from ferris wheel

Representational Image

Two sisters died after falling off a ferris wheel from a height of 45 feet when the their seat overturned unexpectedly, police said on Monday.

Anjli (18) and Deepmala (25), along with a few members of their family, had gone to ride the ferris wheel on the occasion of Teej festival at Hathikhana Temple ground in Ambala cantonment yesterday evening, they said.

The sisters sat on a two-seater car of the giant ferris wheel and they fell on the ground when it overturned. They were taken to civil hospital with serious head injuries and were declared brought dead by doctors there, police said.

After the incident, the manager of the fair fled. A case has registered against him on charge of gross negligence, SHO of Ambala Sadar police station, Vijay Kumar said.

Police have started probe into how the fair organisers had managed to install swings at the site without taking any permission either from temple committee or from district administration.

The guilty would be nabbed soon, the police said.

Heath minister Anil Vij, who is an MLA from Ambala Cantonment, visited the civil hospital and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

