Two slight tremors felt in Himachal Pradesh
The first earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale was recorded at 5.30 a.m., while the second of 4.9 at 8.04 a.m.
Shimla: No loss of life was reported after two low-intensity quakes were felt in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday in Shimla. The first earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale was recorded at 5.30 a.m., while the second of 4.9 at 8.04 a.m., an official at the Meteorological office told news agency IANS. The epicentre of both the quakes was in Chamba, bordering Jammu and Kashmir.
Two low intensity #Quakes were felt in #Chamba district of #HimachalPradesh on September 8.— IANS Tweets (@ians_india) September 8, 2019
Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/6z5y32tf1Z
On Saturday, light rain occurred at a few places in Himachal Pradesh in the past 24 hours as monsoon was weak over the state during the period, the meteorological department. Gohar received 8 mm of rain, Banjar and Chail (3 mm) each and Dalhousie (1 mm), said Manmohan Singh, director, Meteorological Centre, Shimla. The highest temperature was recorded in Una at 34.4 degrees Celsius and the lowest was in Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong at 11.1 degrees Celsius. Some parts of the state would witness rain till Friday, the department said.
Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
I am an Indian first: ISRO Chief K Sivan's reply to Tamil channel is winning hearts online