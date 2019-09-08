Two slight tremors felt in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: No loss of life was reported after two low-intensity quakes were felt in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday in Shimla. The first earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale was recorded at 5.30 a.m., while the second of 4.9 at 8.04 a.m., an official at the Meteorological office told news agency IANS. The epicentre of both the quakes was in Chamba, bordering Jammu and Kashmir.

On Saturday, light rain occurred at a few places in Himachal Pradesh in the past 24 hours as monsoon was weak over the state during the period, the meteorological department. Gohar received 8 mm of rain, Banjar and Chail (3 mm) each and Dalhousie (1 mm), said Manmohan Singh, director, Meteorological Centre, Shimla. The highest temperature was recorded in Una at 34.4 degrees Celsius and the lowest was in Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong at 11.1 degrees Celsius. Some parts of the state would witness rain till Friday, the department said.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates