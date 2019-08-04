Two songs to have on your playlist or not

sunday-mid-day

The tracks we can't get enough of are Truth Hurts and Good as Hell, but all the other tracks are worth a listen. Pay close attention to the lyrics!

Lizzo

1 Obsession by V. Christie: "You are my obsession. This is a confession. Tell me how to make you mine." This could be the only time those lyrics will sound romantic, and not psycho. But it's stuck in our head, and so should be stuck in yours, too.

2 Cuz I Love You by Lizzo: Okay, listen up. If you have been in a toxic relationship, or are still in one, this is the album to hear. The songs will give you the strength, courage and swag to walk away, and how many artists can boast of doing that. Lizzo is also going viral for all the right reasons—for her music of course, but also for the body positivity she talks about. The tracks we can't get enough of are Truth Hurts and Good as Hell, but all the other tracks are worth a listen. Pay close attention to the lyrics!

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates