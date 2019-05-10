Two stand-up acts to catch

things-to-do

Mandar Bhide and Pushkar Bendre

Local laughter

A Marathi show in Khar will combine the stand-up act with sketch and musical comedy

In the recent past we have witnessed a noticeable increase in the number of stand-up performances in Marathi, and you can catch one such act in Khar. Called The Bhide & Bendre Show, it will see Pushkar Bendre, Mandar Bhide, Darpan Arun Sonawale and Swaroop Kale showcase their skills

on stage.

The debut show took place in Pune in January and is happening in the city for the first time. It will also comprise musical elements. "There's a local song about how a middle-class father who lives in the distant suburbs never gets to see his daughter, and how he's telling her not to forget him when she is older. So, what we do is turn it into Vi­jay Mallya singing it to his son," says Bhide.

They will also hint at social issues like water scarcity in Maharashtra through a jingle built on the title song of a Marathi serial. But what about taking a dig at Maharashtrians? "Maharashtrians don't like to be made fun of. When I'm performing in front of a mixed audience in my English/Hindi shows, they are a minority so we can crack such jokes. But, a specific show like this one has a lot of first timers, so it might get awkward,"

Bhide adds.

On May 19, 9 pm

At The Habitat, Road Number 3, Khar West.

Call 9833358490 LOG ON TO bookmyshow.com

Cost RS 2,000

Camping with comics

A relaxing weekend just got better with a trip that combines camping with comedy

Make your camping trip to Lake Pawna fun with a performance by stand-up comedian Piyush Sharma. "The idea is to combine relaxation with laughter. We want to make people feel rejuvenated by taking them away from the chaos of city life," says Jigar Mandvia, founder of Looneytunes Adventure, the event organiser.



Piyush Sharma

With jokes about vibrant instances in daily life which people tend to overlook and on the dynamics between parents and teachers, the civil engineer from IIT Bombay says he has plenty of fodder for the performance based on anecdotes from his college life. "IIT jokes never fail. This is a unique attempt by the organisers that I found fascinating. I'm sure people will love to attend such sessions in the lap of nature," says Sharma.

The package is inclusive of lakeside tent arrangement, high tea, an unlimited vegetarian and non-vegetarian dinner that includes a barbecue, and breakfast the next morning. The pet-friendly camp will also have also have archery and Sumo suit fights, besides volleyball

and carrom.

On May 11 5.30 am to May 12,

11 am AT Thakursai Village, Pawna Lake.

Call 8169959848

Cost Rs 2,000

