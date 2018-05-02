Two stations in Maharashtra bag top honours in beautification contest

The number two slot has gone to Bihar's Madhubani station, which features stunning artwork by local artists, and Tamil Nadu's Madurai station, which also depicts popular scenes from local culture on its wall





The Ballarshah and Chandrapur railway stations in Maharashtra have been adjudged winners of the national transporter's in-house station beautification contest, a statement from the ministry said on Wednesday. The Nagpur Division of Central Railway has beautified the two stations with paintings, sculptures and murals based on wildlife at the Tadoda National Park and local tribal art.



The number two slot has gone to Bihar's Madhubani station, which features stunning artwork by local artists, and Tamil Nadu's Madurai station, which also depicts popular scenes from local culture on its walls, the statement said. The third prize has gone jointly to three stations - Gandhidham in Gujarat, Kota in Rajasthan and Secunderabad in Telengana.



The first prize winners will get Rs 10 lakh, second prize winners Rs 5 lakh and the third prize winners Rs 3 lakh. A total of 62 entries from across 11 railway zones were received by the railway board for the best stations where beautification work had been done by local artistes. A committee of senior officials reviewed the entries and chose the winners.



The idea behind the beautification project is to make railway stations look more inviting and attractive. In many zones, schoolchildren, local NGOs and even corporate houses came forward to paint them, donate paintings or sponsor particular sites for beautification.

