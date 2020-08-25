Two storey building collapses in Dewas, seven rescued

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

A two-storey building collapsed at the Station Road near Lal Gate in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. The rescue operation is underway at the site of the incident.

"The incident occurred at Station Road. Seven people have been rescued so far. Municipal corporation and other teams are engaged in the rescue operation," said Jagdish Dawar, Additional Superintendent of Police (SP), Dewas. More people are feared to be trapped under the debris.

Municipal Corporation officials and police staff are present at the spot. The building belongs to one Zakhir Sheikh.

