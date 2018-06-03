Two students, including former Haryana MLA son, die in road accident

The victims, Akshat Kamboj, 24, and Vikhyat Pandit, 25, had pursued BA LLB course and were preparing for judiciary examinations, a senior police officer said

Representational Image

Two students, including the son of a former Haryana MLA died in a road accident as their two-wheeler was hit by a vehicle near Dr Ambedkar National Memorial in Delhi, police said on Sunday.

The victims, Akshat Kamboj, 24, and Vikhyat Pandit, 25, had pursued BA LLB course and were preparing for judiciary examinations, a senior police officer said.

A call about the accident was received at Civil Lines police station around 3 AM on Sunday. The policemen took the duo who were lying on the road to a nearby hospital where they were declared dead, he said.

Kamboj hailed from Karnal and Pandit from Palwal in Haryana.

"Both were BA LLB and were taking coaching classes for judiciary exam in Mukharjee Nagar," the officer said.

Akshat was son of a former MLA from a constituency in Karnal district. He had completed his degree from an institution in Sonipat last year, police said.

A case has been registered and efforts are being made to identify the offending vehicle and its driver.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates