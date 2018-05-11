Two suspected Khalistani terrorists arrested in Punjab

According to Police, they were associated with Australia-based Gurjant Singh, who was charged by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in October 2017 in the murder case of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Ravinder Gosain



Representational Image

The Punjab Police, on Thursday, arrested two suspected Khalistani terrorists from the Faridkot-Kotakpura highway. According to Police, they were associated with Australia-based Gurjant Singh, who was charged by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in October 2017 in the murder case of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Ravinder Gosain.

