Two suspected robbers arrested with loaded pistol, recover Rs 9.15 lakh

crime

The police claimed that during interrogation, Srivastav revealed that he is a taxi driver who owns a cab attached to Uber

Representational picture

The Delhi Police has arrested two suspected members of a robbers' gang which had allegedly assaulted a property dealer and his family during a heist of Rs 84 lakh in cash and jewellery on August 8. The police said they have recovered Rs 9.15 lakh and a loaded pistol from the accused.

"Southwest Delhi-residents Vaibhav Srivastav (26) and Lalit Mishra (20) were arrested when they were riding a stolen motorcycle on Najafgarh¿Uttam Nagar road last night," the police said in a statement.

The accused were part of the six-member gang which had barged into the house of a southwest Delhi real estate dealer and robbed them. The robbers escaped with a booty of Rs 84 lakh in cash and a large quantity of jewellery, and an FIR was lodged in this regard, Anto Alphonse, Deputy Commissioner of Police of Dwaraka district, said in the statement.

The police claimed that during interrogation, Srivastav revealed that he is a taxi driver who owns a cab attached to Uber. "His cousin offered him to join in a robbery plan which has been hatched by him in collusion with other associates and promised him good money in return," the police said. The police also said that accused Mishra is a helper at a dental clinic at Tilak Nagar and got into the gang to purchase a new motorcycle.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever