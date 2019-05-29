Two suspected spies arrested in Jammu

national

Security has been heightened at the Ratnuchak military station which has been on terrorist radar for quite sometime

Jammu: Two suspected spies have been arrested on Wednesday in Jammu while shooting pictures and videos of the layout of the Ratnuchak military station. Identified as Mushtaq Ahmad of Doda district and Nadeem Akhtar of Kathua district, both men are working for Pakistan's ISI and have been nabbed from the city outskirts, an officer said.

During preliminary interrogation they have confessed to being in touch with their handlers across the border, he added.

