Two suspected spies arrested in Jammu
Security has been heightened at the Ratnuchak military station which has been on terrorist radar for quite sometime
Jammu: Two suspected spies have been arrested on Wednesday in Jammu while shooting pictures and videos of the layout of the Ratnuchak military station. Identified as Mushtaq Ahmad of Doda district and Nadeem Akhtar of Kathua district, both men are working for Pakistan's ISI and have been nabbed from the city outskirts, an officer said.
During preliminary interrogation they have confessed to being in touch with their handlers across the border, he added.
Security has been heightened at the Ratnuchak military station which has been on terrorist radar for quite some time.
Top News Stories Of The Day
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: Did the accused remove her suicide note, ask family
- Nair Hospital's first-year PG student: Worked 24 hours... six more hours to go
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: All 3 accused arrested, likely to be produced in court today
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: Make central anti-ragging law more stringent, says state
- Mumbai Crime: 46-year-old rape accused who fled from hospital arrested in Gujarat
- Mumbai: New animal rescue centre at Shilphata to ease SGNP's load
- Aditya Pancholi case: Even after repeated reminders, actress yet to record statement
- With SC order, BMC can finally demolish hutments at Tansa
- Filmy terrorists infiltrate Vasai, nabbed by alert former BSF jawan
- Maharashtra HSC results 2019: Mumbai pass percentage drops by four points
- Nalasopara's corporator Arun Jadhav wanted in forgery case arrested
- 4-year-old girl raped during parent-teacher meet at school
- Divya Spandana: From South actress to Rahul Gandhi's social media guru
- Mumbai gyms where Bollywood stars go to get a toned and fab body
- The village no woman wants to get married into!
- India's first Four-Wheeler Auto Rickshaw Comes to Mumbai
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Pathankot police arrests suspected spy