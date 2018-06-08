Two Tanzanian women, a Nigerian man arrested for online fraud

The accused asked Girvesh Kumar to transfer Rs 10 lakh in their bank accounts in order to get material for medicines in cheap rates, the police said

Two Tanzanian women and a Nigerian man were arrested for duping a man here, police said on Thursday. The accused asked Girvesh Kumar to transfer Rs 10 lakh in their bank accounts in order to get material for medicines in cheap rates, the police said.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Ravi Kumar said that Kumar transferred the money through mobile banking but the accused did not provide any item and made excuses.

Acting on a tip-off, the Khoda Police and cyber crime branch arrested the accused from Labour Chowk. They have been identified as Jahara and Christina, natives of Tanzania, and Ivoh from Nigeria. At present, they were living in Delhi, the police said, adding two laptops and 3 mobile phones used in the crime were recovered.

