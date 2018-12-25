Two techies dead in Mumbai-Pune Expressway collision with truck

national

The two techie Lekhi Challapalli, 24, and Mannem Venkata Sai Kumar, 28, had flown in to Pune from Hyderabad, and were driving a rented car to Mahape, Navi Mumbai

Mannem Venkata Sai Kumar and Lekhi Challapalli crashed into a truck after it braked suddenly on the Expressway

Two software techies from Hyderabad died after their car crashed into a truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Monday. Lekhi Challapalli, 24, and Mannem Venkata Sai Kumar, 28, had flown in to Pune from Hyderabad, and were driving a rented car to Mahape, Navi Mumbai.



Mannem Venkata Sai Kumar and Lekhi Challapalli

The accident took place near Tambani village. Sub-inspector Mahindra Shelar of Khalapur police station said, "Around 7.20 am, they were on E-way and a truck in front of them suddenly braked. The duo was crushed under the heavy vehicle. The highway police rushed them to the hospital, but they were declared dead on arrival." The truck driver fled.

