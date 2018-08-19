Two teenagers arrested for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl

crime

A case was registered yesterday at Sukhpura police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, the police said.

Representational Picture

Two teenagers have been arrested for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said today. The two accused, both aged 15, had on August 15 lured the minor into a room in their village and committed the crime, said Ballia Superintendent of Police (SP) Sriparna Ganguly.

A case was registered yesterday at Sukhpura police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, Ganguly said.

The duo has been arrested and the girl was sent for medical examination, the SP added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates