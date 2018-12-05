Two teenagers arrested for killing 10th class student

crime

The accused confessed to their crime and said that Bhanu Pratap often bullied them. They stabbed the student as they wanted to take revenge

Representational Picture

Two teenage boys have been arrested for allegedly killing a class 10th student of a Delhi government school, police said on Tuesday. Police said the incident occurred around 7.45 p.m. when the local police was informed by some passers-by about a stabbing incident.



"A police team found a boy identified as Bhanu Pratap, 18, stabbed. He was rushed to the hospital but declared brought dead", Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar said. "A resident of south Delhi's Madangir, Bhanu Pratap was a student of class 10", Kumar said.



"During the investigation, police teams arrested two teenage boys from Ambedkar Nagar area," said the DCP.

"The accused confessed to their crime and said that Bhanu Pratap often bullied them. They wanted to take revenge," the officer said.

