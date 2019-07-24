Two teenagers molest two minors in Vishakhapatnam

crime

Police Inspector Ramanah, Gopalapatnam police station, said that as per the report of the children's parents, the accused molested the victims who were playing outside Sai Teja Lodge in Baji Junction.

An FIR was registered against two minors in Baji junction on Vishakhapatnam for molesting two minors at a lodge, police said.

"They took the children inside a room where they molested them and warned them to not tell anyone about the incident. The children later informed their parents who then registered a complaint against the accused," the official said.

A case has been registered under Sections 342, 354/A, 506, and SC, ST Atrocity Act. Investigation in the case is underway.

(with inputs from ANI)

