Two teens drown in Uttar Pradesh canal
Two teenagers drowned in a canal here while bathing in it today, police said.
The incident took place when Divyanshu (18), Utkarsh (17) and four others ventured deep into the canal in Puwayan area while taking a bath, they said.
While others could swim back to safety, Divyanshu and Utkarsh were swept away and drowned, officials said. Later, their bodies were fished out by the police with help from locals, they added.
