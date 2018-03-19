Two teens drown in Uttar Pradesh canal

The incident took place when Divyanshu (18), Utkarsh (17) and four others ventured deep into the canal in Puwayan area while taking a bath

Representational Picture

Two teenagers drowned in a canal here while bathing in it today, police said.

The incident took place when Divyanshu (18), Utkarsh (17) and four others ventured deep into the canal in Puwayan area while taking a bath, they said.

While others could swim back to safety, Divyanshu and Utkarsh were swept away and drowned, officials said. Later, their bodies were fished out by the police with help from locals, they added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Trending Video