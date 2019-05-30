Two terrorists killed in encounter in Baramulla
In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were killed and the bodies retrieved from the site, the official said
Srinagar: Two unidentified terrorists were killed on Thursday in an encounter with security forces in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said. "On a credible input, a cordon and search operation was launched by the security forces in the Dangerpora area of Sopore. During the operation, the terrorists who were hiding fired on the search party. The fire was retaliated, leading to an encounter," a police spokesperson said.
In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were killed and the bodies retrieved from the site, the official said. Their identities and affiliation are being ascertained, he said, adding that incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, have been recovered from the site of the encounter.
In another incident, two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, police said. Acting on inputs, a cordon and search operation was launched at Bagender Mohalla in Bijbehara area by the police and the security forces, a police official said. Jammu & Kashmir: Visuals from Bagender Mohalla of Bijbehara in Anantnag where two terrorists were neutralized in an encounter with security forces.
The militants fired upon the search party, following which the security forces retaliated, the official said. "In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were killed and the bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. Their identities and affiliations are being ascertained." Arms and ammunition were recovered from the site, the official added.
