Three terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

An army official said two terrorists were killed in the gun battle while one jawan also lost his life in the operation, which was going on till last reports came in

Pulwama: Three terrorists were gunned down by security forces while a jawan lost his life during an encounter that broke out on Thursday morning in Dalipora area of Pulwama district. The terrorists were holed up in a house in Dalipora area. A search operation is underway. The area has been cordoned off by security forces.

Netizens on the social media platform, Twitter reacted to the event hailed praised for the Indian Army for their courage and valour.

#BREAKING: Three terrorists killed by security forces in the #Pulwama encounter of South #Kashmir. One #IndianArmy soldier martyred. One soldier and a civilian injured. Operation over. - #ANI pic.twitter.com/WcbO0bEr7r — Indian Defense (@living4hind) May 16, 2019

3 terrorists killed & a soldier attained martyrdom this morning in an encounter in #Pulwama



Security forces were conducting a search-&-cordon operation whn the terrorists fired at them, leading to the encounter



A huge quantity of weapons hs been recovered@Ibne_Sena @AartiTikoo pic.twitter.com/78A6gHpk4M — Sabah Kashmiri (@SabahKashmiri) May 16, 2019

After terrorists opened fire, leading to an encounter 2 terrorists killed & 1 Army jawan martyred in a gunfight that broke out in Dalipora,Pulwama South Kashmir.

Is this how Peaceful people celebrate #Ramzan ?#Dalipora #Pulwama pic.twitter.com/UzPB0msN8h — aftab alam (@aftabalam342) May 16, 2019

Army soldier killed, two others injured in ongoing Dalipora #Pulwama gunfight. One militant body recovered, Curfew imposed in town amid clashes; Internet snapped. Operation going on pic.twitter.com/oZq1Ve2quK — Qayoom Khan ÙÂÛÂÙÂÙÂ Ø®Ø§ÙÂ (@Qayoomyousf) May 16, 2019

Encounter started between militants and joint forces at Dalipora in main town #Pulwama South Kashmir, 02-03 militants are believed to be trapped. Heavy Exchange of fire going on in both sides. — Qayoom Khan ÙÂÛÂÙÂÙÂ Ø®Ø§ÙÂ (@Qayoomyousf) May 15, 2019

Violent protests after one person killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah belt, said officials. A curfew imposed in Bhaderwah town and Internet service blocked after violent protests.

