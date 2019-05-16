Three terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Updated: May 16, 2019, 11:31 IST | mid-day online correspondent

An army official said two terrorists were killed in the gun battle while one jawan also lost his life in the operation, which was going on till last reports came in

Three terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama
Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

Pulwama: Three terrorists were gunned down by security forces while a jawan lost his life during an encounter that broke out on Thursday morning in Dalipora area of Pulwama district. The terrorists were holed up in a house in Dalipora area. A search operation is underway. The area has been cordoned off by security forces.

Netizens on the social media platform, Twitter reacted to the event hailed praised for the Indian Army for their courage and valour.

Violent protests after one person killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah belt, said officials. A curfew imposed in Bhaderwah town and Internet service blocked after violent protests.

