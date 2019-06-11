Two terrorists killed in Shopian

Published: Jun 11, 2019, 11:10 IST | mid-day online desk

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Awneera area of Shopian in early hours after receiving information about the presence of terrorists there, a police spokesman said.

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Awneera area of Shopian in early hours after receiving information about the presence of terrorists there, a police spokesman said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire towards security forces. "Two terrorists were killed in the retaliatory firing by the security forces. Arms and ammunition were recovered from the scene of the encounter," he said. The spokesman said the identity and the group affiliation of the terrorists were being ascertained.

