Two terrorists killed in Shopian
Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Awneera area of Shopian in early hours after receiving information about the presence of terrorists there, a police spokesman said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire towards security forces. "Two terrorists were killed in the retaliatory firing by the security forces. Arms and ammunition were recovered from the scene of the encounter," he said. The spokesman said the identity and the group affiliation of the terrorists were being ascertained.
"Two terrorists were killed and the bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. The identities and affiliation of the killed terrorists are being ascertained," a release of Jammu and Kashmir police said. "During the search operation, the hiding terrorists fired on the search party. The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter," the release read.
