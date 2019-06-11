Two terrorists killed in Shopian

national

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Awneera area of Shopian in early hours after receiving information about the presence of terrorists there, a police spokesman said.

Representational image

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Awneera area of Shopian in early hours after receiving information about the presence of terrorists there, a police spokesman said.

Jammu & Kashmir: Two terrorists have been neutralised in an encounter between terrorists and security forces which broke out earlier this morning, in Awneera area of Shopian district. Search operation is underway. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/9pQIc4n3N4 — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2019

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire towards security forces. "Two terrorists were killed in the retaliatory firing by the security forces. Arms and ammunition were recovered from the scene of the encounter," he said. The spokesman said the identity and the group affiliation of the terrorists were being ascertained.

In an encounter that broke out in Awneera village of #Shopian two terrorists were killed by the security forces.

Based on intel, security forces launched a search operation following which an exchange of fire took place between the terrorists and security forces. pic.twitter.com/0FmMXX1i3x — JK Views (@JKviews) June 11, 2019

"Two terrorists were killed and the bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. The identities and affiliation of the killed terrorists are being ascertained," a release of Jammu and Kashmir police said. "During the search operation, the hiding terrorists fired on the search party. The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter," the release read.

Top stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates