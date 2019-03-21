Two thieves rob ATM machine containing Rs 30 lakh

crime

Police said that the thieves covered the CCTV cameras with grease before robbing the ATM machine

In what can be called a strange robbery case coming from Delhi, thieves robbed an entire ATM machine that contained Rs 30 lakh cash. The alleged incident took place near the Nawada metro station in Dwarka on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. Police said that the thieves covered the CCTV cameras with grease before robbing the ATM machine.

The alleged robbery came to light when the staff entered the bank on Tuesday and the ATM machine was missing. Following which, the manager of the Corporation Bank filed a complaint, in which he said that the bank operates from 9 am to 9 pm. After the business hours, the security guard on duty pulls the shutters down on both- the bank and the ATM. However, on Monday night the guard forgot to pull down the shutter, said a senior police officer to the Times Now News.

The manager in his complaint also alleged that the bank had software that enables the CCTV cameras placed inside the room with the ATM to go on 'sleep mode' till the next morning.

Acting on the complaint, the police began investigating the alleged robbery. It was learnt that the two robbers were involved in stealing the ATM machine. They cut the wire of the CCTV which was placed outside the machine and applied grease on the lens. Police have also procured some clues based on which they suspect that the two thieves may have visited the ATM before as well, said the police to the website.

However, the police's suspicion is on the security guard with regards to how he forgot to pull down shutter after business hours. The manager said they had deposited Rs 16 lakh in the ATM on Monday at around 3.30 pm and the total amount in the machine at the time was then Rs 30 lakh, police said.

"A case has been registered under section 380 (Theft ) and 457 (Trespass) of the Indian Penal Code and investigation has been initiated. Police have formed two teams to nab the accused persons," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said.

