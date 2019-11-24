Two thieves who stole phones of Congress and NCP MLAs arrested

The crime branch of the railway police has arrested two mobile thieves who used to steal expensive mobile phones of Congress and NCP's MLAs who were travelling through Mahalaxmi Express to Kolhapur last week.

The accused were caught and have been identified as Shivanand Kale and Wasim Ghulam Abbas. The police official has recovered 17 mobile phones from them including the mobile phone of two MLA’s.

According to the police sources, former minister Satej Patil and Nationalist MLA Hasan Mushrif were travelling from Kolhapur via Mahalaxmi Express. During the journey, Patil and Musharraf's expensive phone was stolen.

The Dadar GRP registered a case and started the investigation. The railway commissioner Ravindra Sengaonkar gave the order to the railway crime branch to investigate and catch the accused as early as possible.

Under the supervision of police inspector Uttam Sonavne, the Assistant Inspector Hemraj Sathe, Kadam, Salvi, Gaikwad, Dhaigude and Kharat took over the investigation and they traced the stolen phone from Waraje Malwadi in Pune. The police squad went to Pune and took one accused in their custody and Wasim's name surfaced in his inquiry. During the interrogation, he revealed the name of other accused Sonavne and recovered 17 mobile phones from their possession.

During the investigation, it was revealed that accused Wasim was working in a bakery in Pune while another accused Sonavne used to steal the phone of the passenger during travelling in the train and used to give the phone to Wasim who sold that phone earning a commission of Rs 2000 to Rs 3000 behind each phone. The officials have recovered 17 mobile phones from Wasim's custody including the mobile phone of both MLA’s.

"Shivanand has been trying to recruit police for the last five years. He was trained in an academy in Pune. He knew how the police behaved. He would instruct passengers in AC coaches not to steal material. So no one was suspicious of him. As soon as he had the opportunity, he would steal the passenger's mobile and give it to Wasim. Both the accused were booked and arrested and remanded police custody," said source from Dadar GRP.

