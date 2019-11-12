Two trains collide in Hyderabad, 16 injured

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, two trains collided near Kacheguda railway station in Hyderabad on Monday, leaving 16 injured including the driver of a train who was trapped in the mangled remains of his cabin, officials told PTI.

The shocking video footage of the accident near Kacheguda station in Hyderabad this morning. Courtesy: @therailstationy pic.twitter.com/9g97LEo7IP — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) November 11, 2019

A CCTV footage of the incident shows a Lingampalli-Falaknuma multi-modal transport system (MMTS) apparently overshooting the signal and collided with the Kurnool-Secunderabad Hundry Intercity Express (17028), causing the second and the third bogies of the trains to derail. Commuters of the trains were seen running out of the train after the mishap.

The driver of one of the trains who was trapped in his cabin after the accident was rescued a couple of hours later and sustained severe leg injuries. He was rushed to a private hospital where he was said to be stable and recovering, reported PTI. An inquiry has been initiated to ascertain the cause of the incident.

The Railway Ministry has announced a compensation of Rs 5,000 each to passengers with minor injuries and Rs 25,000 each to passengers having grievous injuries, the PTI report said.

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted on this accident where he said that immediate instructions to the authorities for assistance & monitoring. He also said that arrangements have been to treat the injured at the accident site.

Received the tragic news of the train accident in Hyderabad & immediate instructions have been given to the authorities for assistance & monitoring.



Railway administration is extending assistance & have made arrangements for the treatment of the injured at the accident site. — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) November 11, 2019

With inputs from PTI

