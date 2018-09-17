Two US basketball players stabbed in Romania; 1 seriously hurt

other-sports

Police said Darrell Bowie, 24, and Joseph McClain, 25, who play for local club ACS Cuza Braila were attacked Saturday night in the city after a fight broke out with locals

Two US basketball players have been stabbed in a club in eastern Romania and one is in a serious condition, Romanian authorities said Sunday. Police said Darrell Bowie, 24, and Joseph McClain, 25, who play for local club ACS Cuza Braila were attacked Saturday night in the city after a fight broke out with locals.

Braila County Emergency Hospital spokeswoman Alina Neacsu told The Associated Press both men underwent emergency surgery at the hospital early Sunday. She said McClain sustained stab wounds to his chest and stomach and was "stable" and in intensive care. She said Bowie suffered multiple abdominal wounds, correcting reports that he had suffered a perforated lung.

She said both had "perforated wounds" but could not say how they were caused. Bowie was transported by helicopter on Sunday to the Emergency Hospital in the capital, Bucharest. "We are a small hospital and it was better for him to be transferred," Neacsu said, adding that his condition is "unpredictable." A spokeswoman at the Bucharest hospital declined to provide information on Bowie's medical status, citing patient privacy. Police spokeswoman Laura Dan said prosecutors were investigating.

