Two warkaris killed, 17 injured in road accident at Pune

In a major accident, two people were killed and 17 others injured after a JCB rammed into them while they were marching for an annual procession of Warkari Dindi at Dive Ghat, Pune, around 8am on Tuesday.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Sopan Maharaj Namdev (36) and Atul Maharaj Aalshi (23). Police said Namdev was the 17th descendant of poet-saint Sant Namdev.

The warkaris alleged that the accident took place owing to lack of police bandobast.

"Nineteen people were injured, of which, two were brought dead on arrival and two others are in the ICU," a hospital authority said, on condition of anonymity.

Police said the JCB rammed into the crowd after its breaks failed.

Meanwhile, the Alandi Vikas Yuva Manch issued a letter to the Governor and Pune District Collector asking them to provide financial assistance to the patients and compensation to the deceased's family.

