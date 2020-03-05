Two ways to enjoy the outdoors

Search

Updated: Mar 05, 2020, 09:46 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

Test your stamina by exploring three forts in the Kalsubai range of the Western Ghats: Alang, Madangad and Kulang. Don't forget to carry a water bottle

Natural reflection

Trek: Known as the valley of shadows, Sandhan Valley is a stunning canyon in the Sahyadri Mountains. Enjoy a meal over a bonfire at this women-only trip.
On March 7 to March 8, 6 am onwards meeting point Lodha Boulevard, near Eastern Express Highway, Thane West.
Call 7021206477
Cost Rs 1,499

Stony sojourn

Climb: Test your stamina by exploring three forts in the Kalsubai range of the Western Ghats: Alang, Madangad and Kulang. Don't forget to carry a water bottle.
On March 7, 10.50 pm onwards
Meeting point Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (board the Kasara-bound local).
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 2,500

