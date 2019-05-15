Two ways to get a fright

Updated: May 15, 2019, 07:38 IST | Chetan Nayak

A horror movie screened on a rooftop

Two scary events taking place over the next two weekends promise to make your hair rise. First up, attend a horror movie screening and games night with like-minded enthusiasts. "It is going to be a fun yet scary event, and the idea isn't just to screen a movie but to connect people over a shared interest," says Shrinivas Shinde, founder of playace.co, host s of the event.

Next, head to Matheran for a night trek that involves visiting a haunted house, climbing up a mountain, and listening to creepy nocturnal creatures. The event features a 9-km trek to Shivaji Ladder and the Pisharnath Mahadev Mandir.

On May 17, 9 pm (horror movie); May 25, 4 pm to May 26, 4 am (midnight trek)
At Location undisclosed for movie night; Meet at Nerul station for the trek.
Call 9820329205; 9619182010
Cost Rs 350; Rs 750

