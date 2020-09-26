Two Western Railway trains collide in Mumbai Central yard

WR has assured that precautions will be taken so that such incidents are not repeated

In a freak mishap, two local trains on Western Railway (WR) were involved in a side collision at Mumbai Central car shed on Thursday evening, resulting in one railway worker being injured. He is recuperating in hospital.

However, there were no repercussions on services as the incident occurred inside the yard.

WR spokesperson confirmed the incident and said that further precautions would be taken to ensure no repeat of the incident.

Sources said that trains inside yards run at below 5kmph and are not driven by traditional motormen.

WR's railway car sheds and workshop has been working 24x7 to maintain the fleet of suburban trains even when they are not in operation. "It is important to keep all trains in ready condition and hence maintenance and upkeep activities have been on at the workshop even during the lockdown period," a senior official said.

