Two-wheeled Segways come to Ahmedabad railway station
As many as six Segways were put into work at the Kalupur railway station on May 23
Ahmedabad: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has started Segway, the two-wheeled, self-balancing, personal transporter that has become a rage in the West at the Ahmedabad Railway Station. Officers of the RPF could be seen cruising on the railway platforms at a speed of 8-10 km per hour on the Segways, which help them in better crowd control and patrolling at the railway station in Kalupur.
Gracious Fernandes, Inspector of the RPF, Ahmedabad, said, "The railway platform here stretches up to 800 metre and the Segway helps reach the different corners faster to help people. The battery operated Segways come handy in reaching and controlling the crowd at the station quickly as well as for overall patrolling."
As many as six Segways were put into work at the Kalupur railway station on May 23. The RPF officers were trained to use it in a day. Railway Public Relations Officer (PRO) Pradeep Sharma said, "It is the initiative of the Ahmedabad railway division and the Segways are of immense help to the RPF as they can aid people in need in no time. He said each machine would have cost around Rs 1 lakh.
Fernandes said, "The Ahmedabad railway station is quite big. There are as many as 12 platforms and covering all of them on feet takes a long time. With Segways, our work becomes faster and more efficient." He could not recall any untoward incident since the Segways were introduced on May 23.
Top stories of the day
- The Dutch mystery: Man wanted is on temple run in Maharashtra
- Win Rs 10,000 if you find the truck that dumped this debris in south Mumbai
- Mumbai Crime: Man rapes teenage girl in Bandra, blackmails her with video
- Mumbai: Banned newspaper is still vendors' first choice for serving food
- Meet Vasai's traffic stoppers who are being the change they wish to see
- Mumbai Crime: Chain-snatchers' new modus ends at police station lock-up
- Mumbai: Chain-snatching cases drop but recovery still poor
- Thane Municipal Corporation unprepared for monsoon, says social activist
- Mumbai: Bad roads this year, too at Aarey Colony
- Mumbai on alert in wake of cyclone Vayu: Disaster Management Department
- For non-SSC students, internal marks won't count
- Shiv Sena, BJP start bickering over CM's post, seat-sharing
- Ujjwala Raut: Here's what the 41 year old supermodel of the 90s is doing now
- Worst crimes: These monstrous mothers murdered their children!
- Amruta Fadnavis wows with her soulful performance in Los Angeles
- These famous schools, colleges are also popular for Bollywood shoots
- Narendra Modi shares a hearty laugh with Sri Lanka President
- Bollywood celebs you probably don't know are related
- Do you know Tamannaah Bhatia made her Bollywood debut at age 15?
- When Shahid Kapoor went out of his way to help his on-screen sister-in-law
- Saif Ali Khan feels bad when he reaches home and finds Taimur asleep
- Here's how Shahid Kapoor transformed for Kabir Singh
- Malaika Arora and Tara Sutaria's Bandra outing is all things casual
- World Cup 2019: Team India watch Salman Khan's new movie Bharat
- World Cup 2019: Warm-up win vs India doesn't mean Kiwis are are hot!
- World Cup 2019: Steve Waugh compares Hardik Pandya with Lance Klusener
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
New York helicopter crash leaving the pilot dead