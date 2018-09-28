Search

Two women allege rape in separate incidents

Sep 28, 2018, 18:55 IST | IANS

A married woman has registered a complaint against four men alleging they tried to rape her in Hansasar village in the district

Representational Image

Two women were allegedly raped in separate incidents here, police said Friday. A married woman has registered a complaint against four men alleging they tried to rape her in Hansasar village in the district.

A case was registered against the four men, Station House Officer at Panchu Police Station Vedpal Sheoran said, adding a medical examination of the woman was done and statements were recorded.

In another incident, a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted her in Sridungargarh Police Station area of the district.

According to a complaint filed by her, Jagdish Nayak, a resident of Asasar village here, forcibly entered her residence and sexually assaulted her. A case was registered against the accused, Station House Officer at Sridungargarh Police Station Pradeep Singh said.

