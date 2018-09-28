Two women allege rape in separate incidents

crime

A married woman has registered a complaint against four men alleging they tried to rape her in Hansasar village in the district

Representational Image

Two women were allegedly raped in separate incidents here, police said Friday. A married woman has registered a complaint against four men alleging they tried to rape her in Hansasar village in the district.

A case was registered against the four men, Station House Officer at Panchu Police Station Vedpal Sheoran said, adding a medical examination of the woman was done and statements were recorded.

In another incident, a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted her in Sridungargarh Police Station area of the district.

According to a complaint filed by her, Jagdish Nayak, a resident of Asasar village here, forcibly entered her residence and sexually assaulted her. A case was registered against the accused, Station House Officer at Sridungargarh Police Station Pradeep Singh said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates