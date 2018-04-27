Two women assaulted in Delhi for protesting rash driving

The complainant and her 22-year-old sister-in-law, were returning to their farm from Kishangarh market when a car apparently drove recklessly towards the two women causing them to fall on the road





A 27-year-old woman has alleged that she and her sister-in-law were assaulted by a group of men, whom they had warned against driving rashly in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj, the police said on Friday.



Yesterday, the complainant and her 22-year-old sister-in-law, were returning to their farm from Kishangarh market when a car apparently drove recklessly towards the two women causing them to fall on the road, the police said. The complainant asked the man to drive properly, following which he and his friends got out of the car, allegedly abused the two women and tried to pull one of them inside the vehicle, a police official said.



"She raised an alarm and ran, but at then another car driver came there and allegedly assaulted the two women. The complainant alleged that the accused fled with her mobile phone. A case has been registered in the matter," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Milind Mahadeo Dumbere said.



During investigation, footage from the CCTV cameras installed near the place of incident were scrutinised and one car was impounded. One of the accused has been identified as Pawan who is absconding, the officer said, adding efforts are on to nab all the accused in the case.

